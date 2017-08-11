Borna Rendulic: Heads to Europe

Rendulic signed a one-year contract with the Lahti Pelicans of The Liiga in Finland on Friday.

The Croatian Sensation appeared in 69 games for AHL Utica -- a minor-league affiliate of the Canucks -- last season, tacking on 12 goals, 11 assists and 30 PIM. He also hit the ice for a single NHL contest when the parent club had several regulars quarantined with mumps.