Borna Rendulic: Heads to Europe
Rendulic signed a one-year contract with the Lahti Pelicans of The Liiga in Finland on Friday.
The Croatian Sensation appeared in 69 games for AHL Utica -- a minor-league affiliate of the Canucks -- last season, tacking on 12 goals, 11 assists and 30 PIM. He also hit the ice for a single NHL contest when the parent club had several regulars quarantined with mumps.
