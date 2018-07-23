Bracken Kearns: Departs for Austria
Kearns signed a one-year deal with the Linz Black Wings of the Austrian league.
The AHL veteran has chosen to leave North American hockey behind, and will be playing in Austria for the 2018-19 season. The 37-year-old Canadian played in only 35 games at hockey's highest level throughout his 13-year career.
