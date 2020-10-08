Richardson (thumb) will be allowed to hit the open market, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

While Richardson won't be re-signed prior to the opening of free agency Friday, the Coyotes appear to still have interest in bringing him back into the fold if the price is right. The 34-year-old center has reached the 20-point mark in just one of his previous four seasons, so fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him producing at high levels offensively.