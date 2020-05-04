Braden Schneider: Ninth overall North American skater
Schneider is ranked ninth overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and somewhere between 202-209 pounds, Schneider often looked like a man among boys en route to producing seven goals and 35 assists with WHL Brandon this season. He doesn't shoot a ton (108 SOG), but the Saskatchewan native is a smart two-way defenseman who's effective at moving the puck -- especially to start a rush with solid outlet passes -- and is steady in all three zones. Schneider is also praised for having a high hockey IQ, which, combined with his size and mobility, make him an intriguing prospect to watch during the draft and into his age-19 WHL season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.