Braden Schneider: Ninth overall North American skater

Schneider is ranked ninth overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and somewhere between 202-209 pounds, Schneider often looked like a man among boys en route to producing seven goals and 35 assists with WHL Brandon this season. He doesn't shoot a ton (108 SOG), but the Saskatchewan native is a smart two-way defenseman who's effective at moving the puck -- especially to start a rush with solid outlet passes -- and is steady in all three zones. Schneider is also praised for having a high hockey IQ, which, combined with his size and mobility, make him an intriguing prospect to watch during the draft and into his age-19 WHL season.