Bradley Lalonde: Heading to Flyers training camp
Lalonde will be a participant in Flyers training camp when it begins on September 14, TSN reports.
Lalonde, 21 has produced 166 points in 287 career QMJHL games. However over that span, he's also posted a minus-29 rating which is less than ldeal. He will look to earn a spot in the minors with a solid showing in camp but as of now, Lalonde doesn't figure to be a serious contender for NHL action in 2018-19.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...