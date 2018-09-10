Bradley Lalonde: Heading to Flyers training camp

Lalonde will be a participant in Flyers training camp when it begins on September 14, TSN reports.

Lalonde, 21 has produced 166 points in 287 career QMJHL games. However over that span, he's also posted a minus-29 rating which is less than ldeal. He will look to earn a spot in the minors with a solid showing in camp but as of now, Lalonde doesn't figure to be a serious contender for NHL action in 2018-19.