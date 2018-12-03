Austin signed a deal to play in Denmark with a team called the Esbjerg Energy on Sunday, TSN reports.

Austin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in May of 2014, drawing into five games for Buffalo two years later. Unfortunately, subsequent minor-league stints with AHL Cleveland and AHL Stockton didn't bear fruit for the Ontario native, so maybe he'll have better luck playing overseas for the first time.

More News
Our Latest Stories