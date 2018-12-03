Austin signed a deal to play in Denmark with a team called the Esbjerg Energy on Sunday, TSN reports.

Austin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in May of 2014, drawing into five games for Buffalo two years later. Unfortunately, subsequent minor-league stints with AHL Cleveland and AHL Stockton didn't bear fruit for the Ontario native, so maybe he'll have better luck playing overseas for the first time.