Brady Brassart: Signs overseas
Brassart signed a one-year contract with the Stavanger Oilers in Norway on Wednesday.
Brassart started his professional playing career in 2013-14, but he was never able to break into the NHL, instead splitting time between the ECHL and AHL over six seasons. The 26-year-old Canadian will almost certainly remain overseas for the rest of his career.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...