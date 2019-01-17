Brandon Bollig: Officially calls it quits
Bollig has decided to retire from hockey, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Bollig didn't follow the typical path to the NHL, working his way slowly up the ranks over time. He played parts or all of five seasons at the top level, most notably playing the full season for the club in 2013-14. That season, the enforcer recording 14 points in addition to his 203 hits and 92 penalty minutes. He finishes his career with 23 points and 392 penalty minutes after spending the final year of his career playing for AHL San Jose and AHL Milwaukee in 2017-18.
