Davidson turned down a professional tryout offer from the Oilers, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.

Davidson is familiar with the Oilers, as the Western Conference club made him a 2010 sixth-round draft choice, plus he spent parts of four seasons in Edmonton. However, the Alberta native is seeking an actual contract and not merely a tryout deal. It's worth avoiding him in all fantasy settings, at least until we get a better sense of where he might end up.