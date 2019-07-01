Brandon Davidson: Secures two-way deal
Davidson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Monday.
Davidson only appeared in 10 NHL contests last season, tallying one assist while posting a minus-4 rating in 10 games with the Blackhawks. The 27-year-old simply isn't an NHL-caliber defender, and will likely spend most of the upcoming campaign in the minors.
