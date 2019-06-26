Brandon Halverson: Cut loose by New York
Halverson didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Tuesday.
The Rangers have a number of high-end goaltending prospects in their pipeline, so the fact that they're comfortable with letting Halverson walk into free agency is hardly surprising. The 23-year-old was, however, a second-round pick in 2014, so he'll probably get another shot with a different organization.
