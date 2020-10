Hickey didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres and will become a UFA on Friday, Sabres beat writer Joe Yerdon reports.

Following a four-year career at Boston University, Hickey joined AHL Rochester. He recorded two goals and 11 points over 61 games across two seasons with the Sabres' top farm team. The 24-year-old defenseman is unlikely to receive anything better than a minor-league deal for the 2020-21 campaign.