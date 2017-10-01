Brandon Pirri: Fails to land spot on roster
Pirri was released from his professional tryout agreement with Florida on Sunday.
A 22-goal scorer in only 49 games for Florida during the 2014-15 campaign, Pirri tallied just 22 goals over 121 games in the two seasons since and was forced to compete for an NHL job throughout training camp. It's difficult to imagine that Pirri finds his way to an NHL roster before the regular season begins Wednesday, but as a 26-year-old player who has a great shot and has shown that he has a nose for the goal in the past, don't rule out Pirri's NHL chances moving forward.
