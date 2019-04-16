Branko Radivojevic: Calls it a career

Radivojevic announced his retirement via his club HK Dukla Trencin following the end of the 2018-19 season.

Radivojevic last played in the NHL back in 2007-08 with the Wild, in which he tallied seven goals, 10 assists and 91 shots in 73 games. Since then, the 38-year-old winger spent time playing in Russia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Radivojevic ends his career with 52 goals and 68 helpers in 399 NHL games.