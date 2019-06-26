Brendan Gaunce: Dropped by Vancouver
The Canucks didn't extend Gaunce a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Gaunce will thus become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 25-year-old pivot was a solid producer for AHL Utica this campaign, tallying 38 points in 60 contests, so it shouldn't take long for him to find a new landing spot this offseason.
