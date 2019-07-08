Woods signed a two-year, AHL-only contract with the Bruins on Monday.

Originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Woods, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound center appeared in 53 games with AHL Utica in 2018-19, collecting seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points. He also racked up 103 penalty minutes in the minors. Because it is an AHL contract, Woods is still eligible to be signed to an NHL contract by any of the other 31 NHL clubs.