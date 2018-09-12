Brendan Woods: Lands training camp invite
As per TSN, Woods has been invited to Canucks training camp.
Woods, 26, has seven career NHL games to his name but has been kept off the scoresheet, failing to register a single point in those contests. Last season, playing for AHL Utica, he tallied four points in 14 games, adding 30 penalty minutes along the way. Goes without saying, but he does not belong on your fantasy radar.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...