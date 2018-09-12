As per TSN, Woods has been invited to Canucks training camp.

Woods, 26, has seven career NHL games to his name but has been kept off the scoresheet, failing to register a single point in those contests. Last season, playing for AHL Utica, he tallied four points in 14 games, adding 30 penalty minutes along the way. Goes without saying, but he does not belong on your fantasy radar.

