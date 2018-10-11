Brenden Kichton: Bound for Europe
Kichton inked a one-year deal with Finnish club SaiPa on Wednesday.
After leading the WHL in assists and points by a defenseman in three consecutive seasons, Kichton made the jump to the AHL in 2013-14 and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL All-Star Game. Despite his early success, the blueliner was never able to earn a call-up with Winnipeg or Carolina and will now try his luck overseas.
