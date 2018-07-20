Regner penned a deal with Red Bull Salzburg of the EBEL on Friday.

Regner spent the 2017-18 campaign with the Stars organization on a two-way deal, but was unable to secure a call-up, despite producing 31 points and a plus-15 rating in 66 contests -- adding another 11 points in the postseason. Selected by the Blue Jackets in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old's only NHL stint came during 2015-16 when he logged seven games for the Panthers. While a return to North America certainly isn't impossible, it seems more likely Regner will close out his career abroad.