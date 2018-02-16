Brett Connolly: Extends hot streak with helper

Connolly notched an assist and a shot during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Connolly has a three-game point streak going with a goal and two assists over that span -- pretty good numbers for a largely bottom-six winger that doesn't get a large amount of ice time (11:47 per game). The 25-year-old winger is playing well enough on the third line with Lars Eller to garner some fantasy upside in deeper formats but will need to carve out a larger offensive role to have much fantasy relevance in standard leagues.