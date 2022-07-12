Howden (upper body) will hit the open market Wednesday after the Golden Knights opted against giving him a qualifying offer, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Howden ended the season on long-term injured reserve for Vegas after sustaining an upper-body injury. Overall, the Calgary native played in just 47 games this season but still managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the second time in his four-year NHL career. If Howden can show he will be fit and ready for training camp, he should be able to secure a new deal with an NHL club looking for a bottom-six contributor.