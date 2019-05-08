Brett Leason: Explodes in WHL Championship

Leason scored twice and added two assists in Prince Albert's 8-2 win over Vancouver in Game 3 of the WHL Finals on Tuesday.

Prince Albert led 7-0 after the first period Tuesday en route to a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series. An overage player who was not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft, Leason has a shot at being a first-round pick this time around. He brings elite size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and a sweet set of hands to the table. Leason is coming off a season in which he set career-best marks (36 goals, 89 points in 55 games) in all offensive categories. The early portion of Round 2 is Leason's floor in this upcoming June's draft.