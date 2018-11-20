Brett Leason: Lighting up WHL

Leason has piled up 44 points in 21 games with WHL Prince Albert this season.

The 19-year-old started the season with a "C" rating on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list, which indicates he's a likely fourth to sixth-round candidate in next year's NHL draft. However, Leason's explosive start (19 goals, 25 assists, plus-32) has rocketed the Raiders to a whopping 20-1-0-0 record, and if he continues to produce at this rate, his draft stock should continue to rise. His 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame allows him to impose his will on opponents at the junior level and furthers his appeal to scouts heading into next summer.