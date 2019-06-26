Brett Pollock: Set to hit open market
Pollock didn't earn a qualifying offer from the Flames, making him a free agent.
Pollock spent last season exclusively in the AHL, playing 53 games and collecting 12 points in the process. The Canadian is only 23 years old, and could warrant a deal elsewhere should he get the opportunity.
