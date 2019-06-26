Brett Ritchie: Set to become free agent
Ritchie wasn't qualified by the Stars on Tuesday, making him a free agent.
Ritchie saw all of his statistics dramatically drop from 2017-18 to last season, suiting up in just 57 games and collecting six points. He was able to dish out punishment with 126 hits last season, but it was tough to justify keeping a player with his production for $1.75 million. He'll likely have some options on the open market, but won't be a fantasy asset next season barring dramatic improvement.
