Ritchie will not receive a qualifying offer from the Bruins,freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Ritchie will now become an unrestricted free agent Friday which will allow him to sign with any NHL club. The 27-year-old winger split time between the NHL and AHL last season, appearing in 27 games for Boston in which he registered two goals, four helpers and 34 shots while averaging 10:24 of ice time. Ritchie may be hard-pressed to find a club willing to sign up to a full NHL contract and may have to settle for a two-way deal.