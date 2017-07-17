Brian Campbell: Announces retirement

Campbell announced he will retire from the NHL on Monday following his 17-year career.

When Campbell was scratched for two games last year, it was the first time he had failed to play in every regular-season contest since the 2010-11 campaign. The blueliner saw a significant drop in production -- just 17 points -- in what was his final season. For his career, the sixth-round pick from the 1997 NHL Draft saw action in 1,082 NHL games, racking up 87 goals and 417 helpers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...