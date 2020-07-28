Gibbons penned a one-year contract with Lausanne HC of the Swiss National League on Wednesday.

Gibbons split time between the Hurricanes and AHL Charlotte in 2019-20, going scoreless in 15 appearances with the big club and notching 18 points in 26 minor-league contests. The 32-year-old forward has likely played his last game in the NHL. If that ends up coming to fruition, he'll finish his NHL career having totaled 67 points in 204 top-level appearances spread over five seasons.