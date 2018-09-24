Brian Gionta: Joins Buffalo's front office
Gionta officially retired Monday and will join the Buffalo Sabres in a front office role.
The 39-year-old had been skating this offseason, but another run at it wasn't in the cards. He barely played last season, not seeing NHL action until after the Olympics when he joined the Bruins for 20 games. For many years, Gionta was one of the best American forwards in the league, and he certainly made fantasy owners happy in the 2005-06 season when he scored 48 goals. Those days are in the past now. Best wishes to Gionta in his retirement.
