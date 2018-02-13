Brian Gionta: Looking at potential NHL return following Olympics
Gionta's agent is talking to NHL teams about a potential contract deal after the Olympics, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Gionta has yet to play a game in the 2017-18 season, but has been practicing steadily with AHL Rochester all year, and played in the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup. The 39-year-old did have a strong season in Buffalo last year, logging 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 82 games, and could use the Olympics as a stage to prove to potential playoff teams that he's still got it. Gionta will have roughly 36 hours after the gold medal game to sign a contract and be eligible for the playoffs, so expect a transaction shortly following the game if a team thinks he could provide leadership, and still fit in their bottom six.
