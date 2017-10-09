Play

Gionta will not sign an AHL deal and will instead focus on making Team USA and competing in the Olympics, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

After having a successful NHL career that included 11 playoff appearances, it's easy to understand why the veteran wants the big stage one last time. However this will likely signal the end of Gionta's pro career, unless he's willing to take a minor league deal next season.

