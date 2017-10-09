Brian Gionta: Preparing for Olympics
Gionta will not sign an AHL deal and will instead focus on making Team USA and competing in the Olympics, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
After having a successful NHL career that included 11 playoff appearances, it's easy to understand why the veteran wants the big stage one last time. However this will likely signal the end of Gionta's pro career, unless he's willing to take a minor league deal next season.
More News
-
Brian Gionta: 'Remote' chance of signing with Sabres•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Hopes to remain in Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Will play 1,000th career game Monday•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Big effort wasted Sunday•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Breaks slump with two-point effort•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Contributes two helpers in comeback win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...