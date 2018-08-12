Brian Gionta: Seriously contemplating retirement
Gionta said he's ready for retirement "unless something very out of the ordinary and significant came through," NHL.com reports.
Despite how Gionta's been training in Rochester, New York -- his home town -- ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, that does not necessarily mean that he'll continue his career. "I've still trained because that's the routine," he said. "It's what I've done every summer for the last 17 years." The diminutive veteran only appeared in 20 games at hockey's highest level last season, recording two goals and five assists for the Bruins. Known for his veteran leadership and hockey smarts, Gionta remains an unrestricted free agent with about a month to go before training camp begins for most NHL clubs.
