Gionta will not have his contract extended by the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Gionta is a 39-year-old with pending unrestricted free agent status, so it'll be interesting to see whether he ultimately retires or decides to lace 'em up for at least one more season. The New York native has compiled 595 points (291 goals, 304 assists) over 1,026 career contests between the Devils, Canadiens, Sabres and Bruins. He recorded seven points over 20 games with the B's this past season to show that he can still be an effective offensive contributor.