Hart was released unconditionally by Tampa Bay on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hart had one year left on his entry-level deal after having been taken by the Lightning in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The winger split time between the AHL and ECHL during the 2016-17 campaign and apparently didn't impress enough -- he posted a combined 18 points in 66 outings -- to warrant keeping him around for another year.