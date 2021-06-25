Laich announced on social media Friday that he is retiring from professional hockey.

Considering Laich hasn't played since he was waived by the Kings back in November of 2017, his announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. Over the course of his 13-year NHL career, the veteran center logged 776 games for Ottawa, Washington, Toronto and Los Angeles in which he tallied 134 goals, 198 assists and 1469 shots while averaging 15:24 of ice time. Laich added another 32 points in 65 playoff contests but failed to ever lift Lord Stanley's cup.