Brooks Laich: Tryout agreement expires

Laich had his PTO deal with Los Angeles expire Sunday, but will continue to practice with the team, LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen reports.

The former longtime Washington Capital didn't appear in the NHL last season, and if he's to do so in 2017-18, it's unlikely to be with the Kings. Laich is a three-time 20-goal scorer but hasn't skated well in recent seasons, which is likely what's kept him out of the NHL.