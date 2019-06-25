Orpik announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

Orpik was never much of a fantasy asset during his long NHL career due to his lack of offensive ability, but the two-time Stanley Cup champion was a dependable stay-at-home defender and a strong locker-room presence throughout his 15 seasons in the league, making him an invaluable piece for any organization. The 18th overall pick from the 2000 NHL Entry Draft will retire having totaled 18 goals and 194 points in 1,035 career regular-season appearances.