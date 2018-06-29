Brooks Orpik: Getting bites from potential suitors
Orpik is drawing interest from multiple teams with the July 1 signing period looming, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Orpik was traded from Washington to Colorado a week ago, but the Avs promptly bought out his contract, and now he's an unrestricted free agent. It's still possible that Orpik ends up signing a new contract with the Capitals -- but it certainly will be valued at much less than the five-year, $27.5 million rake that he received on his last deal with the Caps. Orpik remains a physical shot-blocking rearguard, having accumulated 218 hits with 168 shots redirected this past season.
