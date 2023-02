Greer scored a goal and added five PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Greer's goal at 2:13 of the third period was the game-winner. On the ensuing faceoff, he fought Wayne Simmonds. Greer was ultimately sent to the locker room to get checked out, but he was able to finish the contest. The 26-year-old doesn't back down from the tough stuff -- he has 64 PIM, 74 hits and nine points through 36 appearances this season. The goal was his first since Jan. 14.