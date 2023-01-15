Greer scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Back in the lineup after missing the prior three games due to an illness, Greer saw barely more than five minutes of ice time on the Bruins' fourth line but made his shifts count, giving the team its first lead of the game at 3-2 midway through the second period. He then got into a scrap with Wayne Simmonds at the end of the frame that earned both players 10-minute misconducts. Greer's physical edge gives him some fantasy value in formats that reward that sort of thing, and on the season the 26-year-old has four goals and eight points through 27 games with 10 blocked shots, 24 shots on net, 45 PIM, 62 hits and a plus-3 rating.