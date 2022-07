Greer signed a two-year, $1.525 million contract with Boston on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Greer spent most of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors, racking up 22 goals and 52 points through 53 appearances with AHL Utica, but he also drew into nine games with the Devils, collecting two points over that span. The 25-year-old winger will likely continue to spend most of his time in the minors over the next two seasons with the Bruins.