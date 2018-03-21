McQuaid, who was forced out Monday's game with an unspecified injury, practiced Tuesday.

We'll operate under the assumption that the rugged defender will be fine for Wednesday night's game against the Blues. With McQuaid dinged up and Zdeno Chara (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (knee) still sidelined, the Bruins have recalled Paul Postma to serve as a spare blueliner for the team. In 28 games to date, McQuaid has logged just three points, but he can at least help out in leagues where his PIM (49), hits (64) and blocks (42) factor in.