McQuaid (leg) logged 15:12 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

It was McQuaid's first game since Oct. 19, with the rugged blueliner having suffered a broken right fibula at that time. McQuaid has been healthy enough of late suit suit up, but it wasn't until Kevan Miller came down with an illness in advance of Wednesday's contest that McQuaid drew back into the B's lineup. Miller will remain sidelined Thursday against the Islanders, but once Saturday's game against the Canadiens rolls around, the B's may have a tough call on which of their blueliners to scratch from their lineup. McQuaid isn't on the fantasy radar in leagues that don't factor in hits, blocks and penalty minutes, but the 6-foot-4, 212-pounder's physical play and sound positioning remain assets to the Boston blue line corps.