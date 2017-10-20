Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Being evaluated for injury
McQuaid is being evaluated for an injury following Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canucks, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
McQuaid exited Thursday's contest momentarily after blocking a shot with his right leg, but he was able to return to the game after a quick trip to the locker room. At this point it remains unclear whether he's actually dealing with an injury, but the Bruins should shed some light on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Sabres.
