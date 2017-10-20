McQuaid (unspecified injury) is being evaluated by team doctors Friday after absorbing a puck to the leg in Thursday's win over Vancouver.

Per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, it sounds like McQuaid may miss some time. If that happens, Paul Postma would be in line to draw in the Bruins' lineup, with an AHL recall also a likely outcome.

