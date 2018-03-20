Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Exits Monday in third period
McQuaid left Monday's tilt versus Columbus in the third period with an injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It must be something in the locker room, as McQuaid is now the seventh Bruins player to either be listed as day-to-day or out. It's unclear when McQuaid suffered his injury or what he's exactly dealing with, and head coach Bruce Cassidy was unsure of the severity following the game. If the 31-year-old isn't ready for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, the Bruins may need to call someone up from AHL Providence, as they don't have a seventh defensemen on their roster at the moment.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...