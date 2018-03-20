McQuaid left Monday's tilt versus Columbus in the third period with an injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It must be something in the locker room, as McQuaid is now the seventh Bruins player to either be listed as day-to-day or out. It's unclear when McQuaid suffered his injury or what he's exactly dealing with, and head coach Bruce Cassidy was unsure of the severity following the game. If the 31-year-old isn't ready for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, the Bruins may need to call someone up from AHL Providence, as they don't have a seventh defensemen on their roster at the moment.