McQuaid registered 12 penalty minutes, two blocked shots, and a shot on goal in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

McQuaid dropped the gloves against Cody McLeod twice, with the second fight also earning him a roughing minor. It was actually McQuaid's first fight since before his injury in October when he exchanged fisticuffs with, who else, McLeod. The veteran blueliner's night tells you all you need to know about him for fantasy purposes -- he's not going to provide you with anything in the way of offensive production, but if you're in a league that values peripheral defensive stats, he might be worth a look.