McQuaid (leg) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Red Wings.

If McQuaid is available Saturday, the Bruins would have a tough choice to make, unless they decide to roll with seven blueliners against Detroit. Matt Grzelcyk, who has been filling in while McQuaid bounces back from a broken fibula, has played well of late, so coach Bruce Cassidy is faced with a difficult lineup call now that his team's back line corps is getting healthy.