McQuaid (leg) is healthy, but he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Senators.

McQuaid is still technically listed on injured reserve, but he'll be officially activated as soon as coach Bruce Cassidy wants to reinsert him into the lineup. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the 31-year-old blueliner's status, as his distinct lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.