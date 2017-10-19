McQuaid (knee) will suit up Thursday against the Canucks.

McQuaid, who has logged one helper and 12 PIM in five games to date, is not on the fantasy radar in leagues that don't factor in hits, blocks and penalty minutes, but the 6-foot-4, 212-pounder's physical play and sound positioning remain assets to the Bruins' blue line corps.

